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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-denza-yangwang-to-launch-eight-cars-at-goodwood-2026/

BYD Group will launch eight cars at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, across its BYD, Denza and Yangwang brands.

Two BYD models will make their UK debut, the Dolphin G DM-i plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and Shark DM-o pickup truck.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed will also mark the official UK launch of Denza, one of BYD Group’s premium brands.

It will launch in the UK with the Z9GT, but its Goodwood stand will debut the Z Coupe and Z Racing electric coupes and the BAO 5 DM-o SUV.

Another BYD luxury brand, Yangwang, will present the U7 saloon and U8L SUV, which can swim, in Europe for the first time.

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The Yangwang U9 Xtreme, the fastest production car in the world, will also be shown in the UK for the first time.

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BYD Group said its three-level structure will be the largest in Goodwood’s history.

The stand will also have a Tech Zone, an off-roading area, robots, driving simulators, a merchandise shop and a roof terrace.