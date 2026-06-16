With a full battery, BYD said the Dolphin G DM-i is capable of 201.7mpg.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-dolphin-g-dm-i-to-debut-fifth-generation-phev-technology/

BYD has announced that the upcoming Dolphin G DM-i will be the first car to feature its fifth-generation plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology, DM 5.0.

With a full battery, BYD said the Dolphin G DM-i is capable of 201.7mpg, while combined electric and petrol range is 646 miles.

DM 5.0 brings engine changes, including a higher 16:1 compression ratio, as well as improvements across fuel injection, combustion, split cooling and lubrication.

It displaces 1.5 litres and produces 95PS.

The hybrid system has been optimised too, with improvements in cooling and transmission, as well as improved powertrain electronics for faster adaptation to road conditions.

Thermal management has been improved, improving efficiency by co-ordinating heating and cooling across the battery and cabin.

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Electric-only range is 65 miles and total power is 212PS.

When it arrives in the UK later in the summer, the BYD Dolphin G DM-i will be the first B-segment hatchback to feature PHEV technology.