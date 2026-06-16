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EV & Sustainability

BYD Dolphin G DM-i to debut fifth-generation PHEV technology

With a full battery, BYD said the Dolphin G DM-i is capable of 201.7mpg.

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BYD Dolphin G
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BYD has announced that the upcoming Dolphin G DM-i will be the first car to feature its fifth-generation plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology, DM 5.0.

With a full battery, BYD said the Dolphin G DM-i is capable of 201.7mpg, while combined electric and petrol range is 646 miles.

DM 5.0 brings engine changes, including a higher 16:1 compression ratio, as well as improvements across fuel injection, combustion, split cooling and lubrication.

It displaces 1.5 litres and produces 95PS.

The hybrid system has been optimised too, with improvements in cooling and transmission, as well as improved powertrain electronics for faster adaptation to road conditions.

Thermal management has been improved, improving efficiency by co-ordinating heating and cooling across the battery and cabin.

Electric-only range is 65 miles and total power is 212PS.

When it arrives in the UK later in the summer, the BYD Dolphin G DM-i will be the first B-segment hatchback to feature PHEV technology.

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Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, said: “We never stop innovating at BYD, and the debut of DM 5.0 shows how this commitment extends to even our more compact models.

“The benefits of these cutting-edge technologies really help Dolphin G to stand out with outstanding fuel efficiency in real-world use, as well as EV range for everyday driving and the long-distance flexibility that comes with 646 miles on a full tank and a full charge.

“This combination – Dolphin G and DM 5.0 – is born to disrupt, and we strongly believe it will shake up this important segment in Europe.”

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