BYD Dolphin G PHEV priced from £23,990, first deliveries September

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-dolphin-g-phev-priced-from-23990-first-deliveries-september/

BYD has priced the Dolphin G plug-in hybrid (PHEV) from £23,990 and has opened orders, ahead of the first cars being delivered in September.

The BYD Dolphin G is the first B-segment hatchback to offer a PHEV powertrain.

It is a similar size to the Toyota Yaris, Peugeot 208 and Honda Jazz.

Three trim levels are offered, starting with the Active, which has a 7.4kWh battery for 24.8 miles of electric range, 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear-view camera and a four-speaker sound system.

It has 176PS and can charge at 3.3kW.

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For £26,990, the Dolphin G Boost has a larger 18.3kWh battery and an electric range of 65 miles, along with a power boost to 212PS.

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Boost models can charge at 6.6kW via AC, or 39kW via DC. A larger touchscreen, heated front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels and an eight-speaker sound system also join the equipment list.

The range-topping Sport adds black wheels and an artificial suede interior with blue or orange accents, depending on exterior colour.