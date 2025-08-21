BYD launches ATTO 2 electric SUV in UK from £30,850

BYD has revealed UK pricing for its latest compact electric SUV, the ATTO 2, which will be available in two trims: Boost and Comfort.

Prices start at £30,850 on-the-road for the Boost, while the Comfort version begins at £34,950.

The ATTO 2 is designed as an accessible and well-equipped urban SUV, featuring as standard a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, an eight-speaker audio system, intelligent voice control, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology enabling owners to power external devices.

The Boost trim is fitted with a 51.1kWh Blade Battery, delivering up to 214 miles of WLTP combined range and up to 302 miles in city driving.

It supports 82kW DC charging, allowing a 30 to 80% recharge in 30 minutes. The Comfort trim offers a larger 64.8kWh battery with up to 261 miles of range and 155kW DC charging, reducing charge times to as little as 21 minutes for 30 to 80%.

The ATTO 2 introduces BYD’s cell-to-body (CTB) technology to the compact SUV segment for the first time, integrating the battery into the chassis for enhanced rigidity and packaging.

Both models use BYD’s Blade Battery, designed to offer high levels of safety and durability. First deliveries of the Boost model are expected from September, with Comfort versions arriving later in 2025.