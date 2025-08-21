  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

BYD launches ATTO 2 electric SUV in UK from £30,850

BYD has announced UK pricing for its new compact SUV, the ATTO 2, with prices starting at £30,850 and first deliveries expected from September.

Ryan Fowler

21 August 2025

, ,

SHARE

Atto 2 Hiking green 3

BYD has revealed UK pricing for its latest compact electric SUV, the ATTO 2, which will be available in two trims: Boost and Comfort.

Prices start at £30,850 on-the-road for the Boost, while the Comfort version begins at £34,950.

The ATTO 2 is designed as an accessible and well-equipped urban SUV, featuring as standard a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, an eight-speaker audio system, intelligent voice control, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology enabling owners to power external devices.

The Boost trim is fitted with a 51.1kWh Blade Battery, delivering up to 214 miles of WLTP combined range and up to 302 miles in city driving.

It supports 82kW DC charging, allowing a 30 to 80% recharge in 30 minutes. The Comfort trim offers a larger 64.8kWh battery with up to 261 miles of range and 155kW DC charging, reducing charge times to as little as 21 minutes for 30 to 80%.

The ATTO 2 introduces BYD’s cell-to-body (CTB) technology to the compact SUV segment for the first time, integrating the battery into the chassis for enhanced rigidity and packaging.

Both models use BYD’s Blade Battery, designed to offer high levels of safety and durability. First deliveries of the Boost model are expected from September, with Comfort versions arriving later in 2025.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE