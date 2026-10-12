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EV & Sustainability

BYD launches ATTO 8 at Paris Motor Show

The seven-seater is introducing FLASH Charging technology to the BYD range with 10-97% refills in nine minutes.

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BYD ATTO 8
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BYD has launched its flagship SUV, the ATTO 8, at the Paris Motor Show.

The seven-seater is introducing FLASH Charging technology to the BYD range with 10-97% refills in nine minutes.

Positioned at the top of BYD’s SUV range – which already includes the ATTO 2, ATTO 3, SEALION 5 and SEAL U – the ATTO 8 will be available with a choice of power outputs and rear- or all-wheel drive when it arrives in markets in Q1 2027.

It has a maximum real-world combined range with the 115kWh battery (405 miles) and a 0-62mph acceleration time of 4.6 seconds in the 775PS Excellence AWD version.

Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, said: “As a technology company, BYD is all about turning intelligence into reality – and the ATTO 8 is the perfect example of this.

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“It blends our latest powertrain and 2nd Generation Blade Battery to offer more than 600km of range, seven-seat flexibility and our latest innovations in cabin technology.

“And FLASH Charging is the breakthrough for EVs that everyone has been waiting for – recharging as fast as refuelling, removing range anxiety.

“With this model, we’re really demonstrating how our investment in R&D isn’t just focused on coming up with fresh ideas; we’re putting these improvements into the hands of customers around the world, to improve their lives.”

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The ATTO 8 measures 5040mm long, 1996mm wide and 1760mm tall.

The front features ultra-slim integrated daytime-running lights and matrix-LED headlights.

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The flanks have a sharp crease at the leading edge of the front doors.

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The roofline has a darkened C-pillar and a chrome-embellished D-pillar.

At the rear, ‘infinity knot’ tail-lights sit either side of an illuminated central BYD logo, and an integrated roof spoiler, along with subtle edges on the rear quarter panels that help to clean up airflow, boosting aerodynamic efficiency to help maximise range.

The car comes in two all-electric versions allowing customers to choose between rear- and all-wheel drive.

The Design RWD edition has a single rear motor producing 462PS (340kW) and 365Nm of torque – allowing for a 0-62mph acceleration time of eight seconds.

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The 115kWh battery offers a WLTP Combined range of 405 miles.

The Excellence AWD has an additional front motor that takes the maximum system output up to 775PS (570kW) and 775Nm of torque.

This version shares the same battery capacity as the RWD model and even with the extra performance, the WLTP Combined range is still 374 miles.

BYD said the ATTO 8 is the first BYD model in Europe to be equipped with a 2nd Generation Blade Battery, allowing FLASH Charging that reduces charging time.

In temperatures as low as minus 30°C, the car requires 12 minutes to refill from 20-97%.

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The FLASH Charging network expansion will see 3000 stations installed across Europe by the end of 2027.

The ATTO features a 2.39m2 panoramic glass roof.

Both versions of the ATTO 8 have a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, a 26-inch widescreen head-up display and a 15.6-inch central infotainment touchscreen that brings Google Built-in for Google Navigation, Google Assistant and Google Play Store.

The front seats feature heating, ventilation and massage function, and this is replicated in the outer seats of the middle row.

The two third-row seats feature adjustable headrests, while the rear cabin gets its own air-conditioning control panel (tri-zone climate control is standard) and a pair of cupholders in the armrest.

All the seats, in both versions of the car, are upholstered in genuine leather.

The vehicle also includes a 10-speaker sound system on the Design RWD version and 21-speaker DiSound audio on the Excellence AWD, plus a front refrigerator that can cool to 6°C and warm to 50°C.

It also features a 50W wireless smartphone charging and dual 60W Type C ports up front, and a pair of additional Type C ports (1x18W, 1x60W) in the rear.

With all three rows in use, there is 270 litres of luggage capacity which can be expanded to 1960 litres with the middle and rear rows folded down. This space also has a 136-litre front trunk.

Dealers across European markets will start selling the ATTO 8 in the first quarter of 2027.

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