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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-launches-atto-8-at-paris-motor-show/

BYD has launched its flagship SUV, the ATTO 8, at the Paris Motor Show.

The seven-seater is introducing FLASH Charging technology to the BYD range with 10-97% refills in nine minutes.

Positioned at the top of BYD’s SUV range – which already includes the ATTO 2, ATTO 3, SEALION 5 and SEAL U – the ATTO 8 will be available with a choice of power outputs and rear- or all-wheel drive when it arrives in markets in Q1 2027.

It has a maximum real-world combined range with the 115kWh battery (405 miles) and a 0-62mph acceleration time of 4.6 seconds in the 775PS Excellence AWD version.

Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, said: “As a technology company, BYD is all about turning intelligence into reality – and the ATTO 8 is the perfect example of this.

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“It blends our latest powertrain and 2nd Generation Blade Battery to offer more than 600km of range, seven-seat flexibility and our latest innovations in cabin technology.

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“And FLASH Charging is the breakthrough for EVs that everyone has been waiting for – recharging as fast as refuelling, removing range anxiety.

“With this model, we’re really demonstrating how our investment in R&D isn’t just focused on coming up with fresh ideas; we’re putting these improvements into the hands of customers around the world, to improve their lives.”