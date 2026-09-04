BYD launches September sale, times with DOLPHIN G DM-i release
The event coincides with the UK launch of the DOLPHIN G DM-i supermini.
BYD is launching its biggest-ever UK sales event, offering savings of up to £2,500 across its electric and plug-in hybrid range from 10th to 21st September.
The event will run through participating BYD retailers nationwide and coincides with the UK launch of the DOLPHIN G DM-i supermini.
The entry-level DOLPHIN G DM-i Active will be available from £250 per month with a £1,999 customer deposit and 1.9% APR.
The recently launched ATTO 2 DM-i Active will start from £274 per month with a £1,999 deposit and 0.9% APR, while the Boost variant will be available from £284 per month with 0% APR.
BYD is also offering the SEAL U DM-i from £349 per month with a £1,999 customer deposit and 0% APR.
Steve Beattie, deputy country manager at BYD UK, said: “September is an incredibly important month for the UK car industry and we want to make this year’s event our biggest yet.
“Whether you’re after a small city car, a practical hatchback or SUV, BYD’s broad range of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars has something for everyone.
“With a fantastic programme of September offers, we’re looking forward to welcoming customers into our retailers across the country.”