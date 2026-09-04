Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
News

BYD launches September sale, times with DOLPHIN G DM-i release

The event coincides with the UK launch of the DOLPHIN G DM-i supermini.

2 min read
Share
BYD launches September sale, times with DOLPHIN G DM-i release
ADVERTISEMENT

BYD is launching its biggest-ever UK sales event, offering savings of up to £2,500 across its electric and plug-in hybrid range from 10th to 21st September.

The event will run through participating BYD retailers nationwide and coincides with the UK launch of the DOLPHIN G DM-i supermini.

The entry-level DOLPHIN G DM-i Active will be available from £250 per month with a £1,999 customer deposit and 1.9% APR.

The recently launched ATTO 2 DM-i Active will start from £274 per month with a £1,999 deposit and 0.9% APR, while the Boost variant will be available from £284 per month with 0% APR.

BYD is also offering the SEAL U DM-i from £349 per month with a £1,999 customer deposit and 0% APR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Beattie, deputy country manager at BYD UK, said: “September is an incredibly important month for the UK car industry and we want to make this year’s event our biggest yet.

“Whether you’re after a small city car, a practical hatchback or SUV, BYD’s broad range of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars has something for everyone.

“With a fantastic programme of September offers, we’re looking forward to welcoming customers into our retailers across the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The sales event comes as BYD continues to expand its presence in the UK, having registered more than 110,000 vehicles since launching in March 2023.

Its UK range has expanded from a single model to include compact cars, SUVs, estates and saloons, alongside a growing range of DM-i plug-in hybrids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related