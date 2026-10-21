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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-offers-truckman-accessories-for-shark-pickup/

BYD has partnered with Truckman to offer a series of accessories for the Shark pickup truck, sold through BYD dealers.

Shark customers can purchase load bed hardtops, tonneau covers, cargo bars, and the DragMat via their BYD dealer.

Two hardtops are offered: the colour-matched Grand Hardtop, and the more durable, powder-coated M-Series.

The Grand Hardtop has pop-out rear windows, rear window heating, and remote central locking. It is priced at £2,716.22 including VAT.

For £2,412, the M-Series offers gull-wing side windows for easy loading, and multiple mounting points for further accessories. It is intended to be more durable than the Grand Hardtop.

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Two tonneau covers are also offered, both of which are weather resistant and have a T-slot system for mounting cargo bars.

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The manually-retracting tonneau cover is priced at £1,245.60, while the £1,756.80 cover is electrically retractable, and can be operated via an app.

Truckman offers black cross bars for the BYD Shark, priced at £344.40.