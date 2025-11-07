  
bm poppy
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
bm poppy
Subscribe

BYD Seal 6 PHEV priced from £33,990, saloon and estate options

Orders are open now and first deliveries are expected in December.

Dylan Robertson

7 November 2025

SHARE

BYD Seal 6

BYD has announced the UK pricing and specification for the Seal 6 DM-i plug-in hybrid (PHEV), which will start at £33,990 and offer Saloon or Touring (estate) body styles.

Orders are open now and first deliveries are expected in December.

Electric-only driving range is up to 87 miles in the Saloon and 81 miles in the Touring, while combined range is 935 miles (Saloon) or 839 miles (Touring).

All models have a 3.3kW on-board charger, a vegan leather interior, a reversing camera and power adjustable front seats.

Entry-level Boost models have 184PS, while Comfort models have 212PS.

Boost models have a 10.08kWh battery and Comfort models have a 19kWh battery, which increases electric-only driving range significantly, from around 45 miles to more than 80.

Comfort specification also adds a larger touchscreen, a 6.6kW on-board charger, a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

Comfort models start at £36,990 and can charge from 30% to 80% in 23 minutes with 26kW DC charging.

The BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring costs an additional £1,000 across both trim levels and adds a standard power tailgate, but is otherwise identically equipped.

It has 500 litres of boot space with the rear seats and parcel shelf in place, or 1,535 with them folded.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE