BYD Seal 6 PHEV priced from £33,990, saloon and estate options

Orders are open now and first deliveries are expected in December.

BYD has announced the UK pricing and specification for the Seal 6 DM-i plug-in hybrid (PHEV), which will start at £33,990 and offer Saloon or Touring (estate) body styles.

Electric-only driving range is up to 87 miles in the Saloon and 81 miles in the Touring, while combined range is 935 miles (Saloon) or 839 miles (Touring).

All models have a 3.3kW on-board charger, a vegan leather interior, a reversing camera and power adjustable front seats.

Entry-level Boost models have 184PS, while Comfort models have 212PS.

Boost models have a 10.08kWh battery and Comfort models have a 19kWh battery, which increases electric-only driving range significantly, from around 45 miles to more than 80.

Comfort specification also adds a larger touchscreen, a 6.6kW on-board charger, a panoramic roof, heated and ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

Comfort models start at £36,990 and can charge from 30% to 80% in 23 minutes with 26kW DC charging.

The BYD Seal 6 DM-i Touring costs an additional £1,000 across both trim levels and adds a standard power tailgate, but is otherwise identically equipped.

It has 500 litres of boot space with the rear seats and parcel shelf in place, or 1,535 with them folded.