BYD Shark PHEV pickup starts from £47,290 including VAT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-shark-phev-pickup-starts-from-47290-including-vat/
BYD UK has announced pricing for the Shark, its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) pickup truck, starting from £47,290 including VAT.
It is built on a ladder frame, which was specifically designed to protect hybrid components, including the 32.2kWh Blade Battery.
All models are double-cab, with five seats and all wheel drive.
Total system output is 436PS, with a 231PS motor on the front axle and a 204PS motor on the rear axle, combined with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 150PS.
BYD developed the PHEV system to prioritise electric power, so the engine typically charges the battery or provides power for the motors.
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It can tow 2,500kg and has a payload of 790kg.
Electric-only range is 55.9 miles and total range is 419 miles.
Fuel economy is 80.7mpg on the WLTP cycle, or 29.4mpg when the battery is at its lowest level.
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The battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in 21 minutes using 55kW DC charging.
In the UK, the Shark is offered in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes heated and ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, keyless entry and start, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch infotainment screen.
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Two vehicle-to-load (V2L) sockets are fitted, one of which is in the bed, providing up to 6.6kW of power.
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Stella Li, executive vice president at BYD, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Super Hybrid to the pickup segment with the Shark.
“This type of vehicle really benefits from our DMO Super Hybrid technology, offering pure-electric capability, the most power in the class, excellent off-road capability, outstanding efficiency and long-distance flexibility.
“And our innovative approach to technology delivers stand-out features, including V2L that can really help at work and play.
“The market for PHEV pickups is expanding rapidly, and we’re confident that the Shark will be really appreciated by customers across Europe who want this type of vehicle but aren’t willing to compromise on efficiency or comfort.”