BYD Shark PHEV pickup starts from £47,290 including VAT

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/byd-shark-phev-pickup-starts-from-47290-including-vat/

BYD UK has announced pricing for the Shark, its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) pickup truck, starting from £47,290 including VAT.

It is built on a ladder frame, which was specifically designed to protect hybrid components, including the 32.2kWh Blade Battery.

All models are double-cab, with five seats and all wheel drive.

Total system output is 436PS, with a 231PS motor on the front axle and a 204PS motor on the rear axle, combined with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 150PS.

BYD developed the PHEV system to prioritise electric power, so the engine typically charges the battery or provides power for the motors.

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It can tow 2,500kg and has a payload of 790kg.

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Electric-only range is 55.9 miles and total range is 419 miles.

Fuel economy is 80.7mpg on the WLTP cycle, or 29.4mpg when the battery is at its lowest level.