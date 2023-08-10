Reading Time: 4 minutes

BYD Auto is planning to have up to 30 dealers selling three new models by the end of 2023 and targeting sales in all markets including fleet, as the Chinese manufacturer joins the swathe of new names launching into the UK.

BYD Auto UK launched on 4th March as one of the brand’s first National Sales Companies outside its home market, and while the name might be unfamiliar to UK car buyers, it has a major global presence. Launched just 28 years ago in China by a battery engineer, BYD – the name stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’ and is pronounced ‘bee-why-dee’– has since grown in multiple markets. BYD has sold in excess of five million electric vehicles globally, many London commuters travel on buses using BYD hardware, and one in five global smartphone batteries is a BYD unit.

According to BYD UK head of marketing Mark Blundell, who took up his post just four days before the brand’s British launch, 2023 is about laying the foundations for growth including establishing a dealer network, allowing buyers to discover the brand and its products, and softly bringing BYD into public consciousness.

He thinks the brand’s capabilities, which includes producing every part of its cars in-house except the tyres and windscreens, will impress potential buyers; “I joke quite often with people who say BY who? But once we start to tell the story– we are the only EV manufacturer that has vertical integration, the only manufacturer that makes our own batteries and we have huge experience in producing them. We might be the youngest brand in the UK but we are the one with the most experience in electric vehicles.

“Once you peel back the layers and emphasise how globally we are the biggest seller of new-energy vehicles, that hopefully gives instant credibility and trust. And with the retail network growing, the bricks and mortar presence helps with visibility and builds credibility, the fact we are here to stay and that the UK is an important market for us.”

BYD has chosen a traditional route to establish its sales network, rejecting an agency model and instead seeking established dealer groups and private investors – already major names such as Arnold Clark, Pendragon, Lookers and LSH have taken BYD franchises. “For us it’s the right route to go,” Blundell says. “It gives us flexibility in local markets working with businesses that know their customers.

“Progression is rapid and we are seeing a lot of interest from retailers who want to be part of the BYD story. We are confident that by the end of the year we should have between 20 and 30 sites live – currently we have six in Glasgow, Stockport, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Exeter and Leeds, with Mayfair coming on stream in September to give us the nice spine, what we call the pioneer stores. By the end of next year we should be on track for 90 to 100 retailers giving us full national coverage.”

He adds that another advantage of working with larger groups is aftersales. “We can tap into networks, even if we don’t have hundreds of dealers on the sales side we can work with the aftersales team to make sure customers are covered.”

The new dealers will within weeks have three separate models in their showrooms. The launch vehicle and BYD’s first globally-pitched design, the Atto 3 (reviewed here), is already on sale competing in the UK’s most competitive sector, the C SUV segment. It will be joined in September by the Dolphin, effectively a C segment hatch, and at the end of October by the Seal, a four-door sports saloon in both front and all-wheel-drive format. A fourth model is expected in 2024, likely to be a hardcore off-roader to target the likes of the Mercedes-Benz G-class.

All three are built on the same new scaleable platform and share many features including BYD’s patent battery pack known as a Blade. This innovative design is more compact and more effective than a typical pack, uses none of the controversial Cobalt mineral in its construction and is said to be very safe – BYD has demonstrated this by driving a nail into a pack and running another over with a truck…

While the new models offer performance features – the AWD Seal will have a 3.8-second 0-62mph time – BYD will focus on affordability as part of its strategy to bring EVs to the masses. The entry-level Dolphin, which will join the range next year and have a smaller battery pack, will start at £25,490, which Blundell says has surprised rival brands.

Fleet buyers will be an essential target from the brand’s launch, Blundell saying that with fleet and B2B driving a big chunk of the EV market through such programmes as salary sacrifice, BYD is ensuring it is present in all the right channels. “We are competitive in retail, we have a strong partnership with Octopus EV on salary sacrifice. My fleet colleagues are stacked out with appointments for framework agreements, tenders and such while Motability is on the radar as well. We want to make sure we are present in all the sales channels”.

Other partners signed up include Santander as finance provider for PCH, PCP and similar programmes, and an ongoing relationship with Shell Recharge – this year customers ordering a BYD receive a card with the equivalent of 3,000 miles of range on it, Hire company Sixt is also adding BYD vehicles to its fleet.

Blundell is confident over BYD’s growth plans. “We are a bit of everything, we are quite pragmatic that the market will ebb and flow for retail and for fleet – providing we can offer whichever consumer group we are looking at reasonable terms, competitive monthly rates and strong products which I think we have, we should be able to grow sales in all channels.”

For now the priority is establishing an identity. “And cars on the road are big drivers of future sales”.

