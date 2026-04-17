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BYD to showcase DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van at CV Show

The DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van is a van conversion of the DOLPHIN electric hatchback.

Milly Standing

17 April 2026

Fleet Management

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NEW BYD DOLPHIN Cargo e Van

BYD will be showcasing its DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van LCV at the 2026 CV Show at the NEC, Birmingham, from 21st to 23rd April 2026.

The DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van is a van conversion of the DOLPHIN electric hatchback.

Alongside its combined WLTP range of 265 miles, it also provides over 1,000 litres of loadspace, which has been created by removing the DOLPHIN’s rear seats, which have been replaced by a solid bulkhead and a re-engineered rear floor.

Mediafleet, a specialist in the supply of vehicle graphics to the commercial fleet industry, will be showcasing the vehicle on stand 5C40, accompanied by BYD Corporate fleet representatives.

The vehicle on display features a lightweight racking solution by Modul-System.

The Commercial Vehicle Show is the UK’s premier event for road freight, transport, distribution and logistics.

Full details of the e-Van, including price and specification, will be released shortly.

Astor Automotive will be at the CV Show at stand 4A02 – get in touch to arrange a meeting or come see us on the day!

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