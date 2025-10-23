  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

BYD UK to launch PHEV ATTO 2 DM-i in Q1 2026

The large battery variant will have 56 miles of electric-only range.

Dylan Robertson

23 October 2025

,

SHARE

BYD ATTO 2 PHEV

BYD UK has revealed that it will launch the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) ATTO 2 DM-i in the first quarter of 2026.

Two variants will be available, offering different battery sizes and power outputs. The large battery variant will have 56 miles of electric-only range.

BYD has already launched the ATTO 2 electric vehicle (EV) in the UK.

The PHEV variant is distinguished by a larger front middle grille, the removal of vents on the front wings and different badging.

Midnight Blue will be exclusive to the ATTO 2 DM-i.

BYD said that the ATTO 2 PHEV can travel up to 634 miles on a full tank of petrol and a fully-charged battery.

Pre-sales will begin later in 2025, with first deliveries expected in Q1 2026.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE