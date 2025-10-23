BYD UK to launch PHEV ATTO 2 DM-i in Q1 2026

The large battery variant will have 56 miles of electric-only range.

BYD UK has revealed that it will launch the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) ATTO 2 DM-i in the first quarter of 2026.

Two variants will be available, offering different battery sizes and power outputs. The large battery variant will have 56 miles of electric-only range.

BYD has already launched the ATTO 2 electric vehicle (EV) in the UK.

The PHEV variant is distinguished by a larger front middle grille, the removal of vents on the front wings and different badging.

Midnight Blue will be exclusive to the ATTO 2 DM-i.

BYD said that the ATTO 2 PHEV can travel up to 634 miles on a full tank of petrol and a fully-charged battery.

Pre-sales will begin later in 2025, with first deliveries expected in Q1 2026.