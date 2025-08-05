C40, Cenex and Uber begin EV infrastructure sharing pilot in London

C40 Cities, Uber and Cenex have launched an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure sharing pilot scheme for high mileage fleets.

The 24-month project began on 3rd June 2025 and will investigate how best to implement EV charging infrastructure sharing between operators, in turn informing the strategy of the Greater London Authority (GLA).

In focusing on high-mileage fleets, the project aims to boost public charging accessibility, as many Uber drivers do not have access to home charging and must charge rapidly to minimise vehicle downtime.

The project will also investigate the needs of emergency vehicles, which require immediate access to EV charging.

Juliette Kariuki-Cobbett, project lead at Cenex, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this project in London, working closely with the GLA and as part of the C40 Cities and Uber initiative.

“This project will explore the opportunities, challenges, and best practices for the shared use of electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) for high mileage vehicle (HMV) fleets in London, including supporting the set up of three pilots and monitoring their success.

“Facilitating the sharing of existing charging assets will be a key step in accelerating the electrification of high-mileage fleets, demonstrating a scalable solution for London and other global cities.”

The partnership between C40 and Uber will also see pilot schemes launched in two other cities.

Mark Watts, executive director at C40 Cities, said: “C40 is proud to be working with Uber to support London in ramping up access to charging services for high-mileage vehicles.

“Ensuring that charging infrastructure is accessible means people living in cities can reap the benefits in terms of cleaner air and quieter streets, while making it easier for the highest-mileage drivers to switch to electric which will make a significant contribution to cutting carbon emissions in our cities.”

Cenex aims to develop scalable shared EV charging infrastructure models to help global cities accelerate the EV transition.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London and co-chair at C40 Cities, said: “In London, we want to bring everyone along on the journey to clean our air and encourage sustainable travel.

“Whether it’s our emergency services, taxis, private hire, delivery vans, or any of the other essential transport moving through the city daily, we know that increasing the number of zero emission vehicles will result in cleaner air and fewer emissions.

“Projects like this, which offers quicker and easier charging, will help more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, as we build a fairer, greener London for everyone.”