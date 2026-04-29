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CameraMatics launches integrated asset tracking for fleets and equipment

The system extends monitoring beyond vehicles to include trailers, machinery, pallets, containers and other equipment.

Jessica Bird

29 April 2026

Motoring

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006 01 CameraMatics Launches Integrated Asset Tracking 1000x800

CameraMatics has launched an integrated asset tracking solution designed to help operators reduce equipment loss, minimise downtime and improve visibility across fleets and high-value assets.

The AI-powered fleet intelligence platform said the new system extends monitoring beyond vehicles to include trailers, machinery, pallets, containers and other equipment through a single dashboard.

All tracked assets appear alongside vehicles within the CameraMatics map view, allowing users to monitor live locations and movement history over the previous seven days.

The platform also enables assets to be grouped, assigned to vehicles or linked to geofenced areas, with alerts triggered if equipment moves outside designated zones.

Mervyn O’Callaghan, founder and chief executive of CameraMatics, said: “Asset tracking isn’t just about theft prevention, it’s about operational control.

“It gives customers real-time visibility of what they have and where it is, helping them recover equipment quickly, reduce downtime, and operate more efficiently.”

The company said devices can also detect impacts when pre-set G-force thresholds are exceeded, helping identify possible damage or unsafe handling.

When stationary, trackers enter sleep mode to conserve battery life and data use, automatically reactivating when movement is detected.

In cases of theft or loss, they can be switched into recovery mode for live tracking.

CameraMatics said the waterproof devices are powered by two lithium AA batteries with an expected lifespan of up to seven years.

Battery status and device health can be viewed through the dashboard, with users alerted if a device stops transmitting or develops a fault.

The business added that no wiring is required, allowing quick installation and helping improve tamper resistance.

CameraMatics said the system is designed to scale, enabling organisations to manage thousands of assets through one platform as operations grow.

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