Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cannock-chase-mp-visits-jurni-to-discuss-eved-and-ev-fleets/
Cannock Chase MP Josh Newbury has visited leasing broker Jurni, to discuss how the introduction of eVED may impact fleet electrification, as well as electric vehicle (EV) uptake among individual drivers.
Jurni and representatives from the BVRLA warned Newbury that EV demand among drivers and fleets remains fragile, and said that Government policy must incentivise the switch .
BVRLA polling found that eVED would make 46% of drivers less likely to select an EV.
Jurni said that EVs typically make up around 90% of company car orders, driven by advantageous benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates.
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It called for these low rates to be maintained in the long-term, and for eVED to be reconsidered.
In the meeting, Jurni and Newbury also discussed how the Government can lead by example by choosing EVs when procuring or hiring vehicles.
Newbury has previously raised this in Parliament, and found that many departments avoid using EVs.
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Just one of the 1,023 vehicles hired by the Department for Work and Pensions in March 2025 was an EV.
Nickie Brooks, chief compliance officer at Jurni Ltd, said: “We were delighted to welcome Josh Newbury to Jurni in Cannock and to discuss the issues affecting our customers and the wider leasing sector.
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“From eVED and company car tax to government fleet choices and the pressures facing minibus operators, policy decisions have a direct effect on affordability and confidence.
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“We are grateful to Josh for taking the time to understand these issues and for agreeing to raise them with Government.”
Catherine Bowen, head of decarbonisation and future mobility at the BVRLA, said: “Visits like this are an important way of showing how national tax and transport decisions affect local businesses and drivers.
“Confidence in the electric vehicle market is already fragile, and introducing another visible cost for drivers from 2028 risks weakening demand.
“A flat mileage charge could also hit drivers in rural and commuter areas particularly hard because they often have little choice but to travel further.
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“The Government should reconsider the policy and make sure the tax system supports rather than undermines the transition to EVs.”
Newbury said: “It was great to visit Jurni’s Cannock office to hear directly from a local business about various issues in the vehicle leasing sector.
“We talked about the barriers that face individual drivers, employers and fleet operators when it comes to switching to EVs.
“That transition has got to be practical and affordable, or we simply won’t bring down transport emissions. I strongly believe that the Government needs to lead by example with its own fleet leasing, but work I have done in Parliament suggests this often isn’t the case as things stand.
“I also heard loud and clear that tax certainty will be critical too and these are points I will take back to Parliament in the weeks and months ahead.”