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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/cannock-chase-mp-visits-jurni-to-discuss-eved-and-ev-fleets/

Cannock Chase MP Josh Newbury has visited leasing broker Jurni, to discuss how the introduction of eVED may impact fleet electrification, as well as electric vehicle (EV) uptake among individual drivers.

Jurni and representatives from the BVRLA warned Newbury that EV demand among drivers and fleets remains fragile, and said that Government policy must incentivise the switch .

The pay-per-mile eVED scheme, which is set to be introduced from 2028, was highlighted as a particular concern, with the BVRLA saying that it is a new and highly visible cost, introduced at a vital point in the EV transition.

BVRLA polling found that eVED would make 46% of drivers less likely to select an EV.

Jurni said that EVs typically make up around 90% of company car orders, driven by advantageous benefit-in-kind (BiK) rates.

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It called for these low rates to be maintained in the long-term, and for eVED to be reconsidered.

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In the meeting, Jurni and Newbury also discussed how the Government can lead by example by choosing EVs when procuring or hiring vehicles.

Newbury has previously raised this in Parliament, and found that many departments avoid using EVs.