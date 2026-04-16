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cap predicts class-leading residual values for Mazda6e

The Mazda6e was placed ahead of the Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal, Polestar 2 and Volkswagen ID.7 in terms of residual values.

Dylan Robertson

16 April 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

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Mazda6e residual values

cap has predicted that the Mazda6e will have class-leading residual values, ahead of the car’s arrival in the UK from the summer.

The Mazda6e was placed ahead of the Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal, Polestar 2 and Volkswagen ID.7 in terms of residual values.

It was predicted to retain 58.3% of its value at three years-old and 30,000 miles.

Mazda said the residual value figure and the car’s driving experience means it will be popular among company car drivers.

Steve Tomlinson, head of fleet at Mazda UK, said: “The Mazda6e is the car our fleet customers have been waiting for, with a nod to the popularity of the Mazda6 it’s a real statement of intent for the future and illustrates how Mazda can bring great design, technology and style to battery electric vehicles.

“The latest RV data from cap is great news and is representative of the Mazda6e’s mix of desirability, style, value and equipment”.

“The arrival of the Mazda6e this summer is perfect, it’s a fantastic and timely addition to our multi-solution approach that includes mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric offerings.

“The fleet team has been busy showing the car to leasing companies and the feedback has been great with lots of positive comments on the monthly cost, interior quality, styling and the practical hatchback body style.

“As a value proposition it’s even more tempting when you see the huge tally of equipment and technology fitted as standard across both the Takumi and Takumi Plus and we have no doubt that its blend of style, value, practicality and desirability will win over user chooser company car drivers and be a hit with salary sacrifice customers to.”

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