The platform combines jobs and optimises routes, creating multi-stop schedules for each trade-plate driver.
Customers can track jobs in real-time, and drivers can receive daily pay.
It currently handles more than 1,000 deliveries each month, and has a 99% success rate.
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The funding will be used to further develop the technology, and grow the driver network.
Gotmoves said 140 million vehicles deliveries are made each year, of which 20 million are outsourced to trade-plate drivers, who typically organise the whole process themselves, which can lead to poor service.
It added that one in 10 vehicles are not delivered on time, and fleet deliveries can be delayed by as much as a week.
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Rob Jolly (pictured), founder of car subscription service Onto, founded Gotmoves in January 2025.
The latest round of funding was led by the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, through fund manager Mercia Ventures.
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Swiss venture firm Herbert, as well as Cerebrum Tech and angel investors, also invested.
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Jolly said: “Vehicle delivery should be predictable. Too often today, customers book a move and then have to chase for updates, with little certainty about when their vehicle will arrive.
“We are making deliveries deterministic and proactive. Every job is planned, scheduled and tracked from collection to handover, and customers receive automated updates at each stage without having to ask.
“The funding will enable us to bring this to more dealerships, fleets, and leasing and rental firms, and establish Gotmoves as the leading platform of its type.”
Shubham Jaipuria of Mercia Ventures said: “The car delivery market is ripe for the introduction of new technology.
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“At a time when more companies are outsourcing deliveries, the launch of Gotmoves will help improve pay and conditions for ‘trade plate’ drivers and enhance efficiency for companies.
“The business has quickly gained commercial traction and we are pleased to support Rob and the team as they take it to the next level.”
David Tindall, senior investment manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Gotmoves is using technology to address inefficiencies in the vehicle delivery market, helping to improve reliability and efficiency.
“We are pleased to support the business through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II as it builds on its growth to date and develops its platform to reach more customers.”