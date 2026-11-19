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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/car-delivery-platform-gotmoves-secures-2m-funding-to-scale-up/

Car delivery management platform Gotmoves has secured £2m in funding to continue its growth.

Gotmoves was created to to improve the reliability of vehicle deliveries for fleets, dealerships, leasing companies, and rental firms.

The platform combines jobs and optimises routes, creating multi-stop schedules for each trade-plate driver.

Customers can track jobs in real-time, and drivers can receive daily pay.

It currently handles more than 1,000 deliveries each month, and has a 99% success rate.

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The funding will be used to further develop the technology, and grow the driver network.

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Gotmoves said 140 million vehicles deliveries are made each year, of which 20 million are outsourced to trade-plate drivers, who typically organise the whole process themselves, which can lead to poor service.

It added that one in 10 vehicles are not delivered on time, and fleet deliveries can be delayed by as much as a week.