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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/car-fire-claims-up-29-year-on-year-in-july-admiral-warns/

Admiral Car Insurance recorded a 29% year-on-year increase in car fire claims in July 2026, during one of the driest periods on record for England and Wales.

94% of car fire claims over the past year were for petrol and diesel models, while electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 3%.

Admiral warned that hot weather can place additional strain on vehicle systems, exacerbating existing electrical or mechanical faults.

It said that well-maintained vehicles were unlikely to catch fire, but heatwaves can expose existing faults and increase the risk of overheating.

Carl Wren, a spokesperson for Admiral Claims, said: “Hot weather doesn’t necessarily mean your car is going to burst into flames, but higher temperatures can place additional strain on vehicle systems and expose existing electrical or mechanical faults that may otherwise have gone unnoticed.

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“While extreme heat alone is unlikely to cause a well-maintained vehicle to catch fire, it can increase the risk of overheating and other issues developing.

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“Our claims data suggests that internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, particularly older models that might not be well maintained, are at a higher risk.

“While it may not be possible to prevent your vehicle catching fire as a result of an external source, such as another nearby fire, there are steps motorists can take to reduce the risk of a fire originating within their own vehicle.”