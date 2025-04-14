Car tech trends could impact insurance costs, warns CompareNI

Drivers are being advised to consider the insurance implications of emerging vehicle trends, including rising car sizes, advanced technologies and new powertrains, according to comparison site CompareNI.

In a survey of 800 drivers in Northern Ireland, 85% of respondents believed that larger cars lead to higher insurance costs. While size alone is not a primary rating factor, CompareNI noted that larger vehicles often come with more advanced technology and higher values, which can influence premiums. Only 11% of those surveyed said they preferred larger cars, with others citing fuel use, parking difficulty and potential costs as key concerns.

Ian Wilson, managing director at CompareNI, said: “As our survey has pointed out, there are a lot of hot new car trends for 2025 worth debating. It’s important though for all drivers to make sure they get as competitive an insurance policy as possible, no matter what enhancements their vehicle will adopt.”

Electric vehicles were highlighted as another area of concern. Battery replacement costs ranging from £4,000 to over £16,000 and the importance of maintaining EV charger installations were cited as factors that could increase insurance risks. Homeowners who fail to service home chargers may risk invalidating associated insurance policies, the firm warned.

Subscription-based vehicle ownership models are also becoming more popular, with insurance often bundled into monthly payments. While these may offer financial flexibility, CompareNI noted that drivers should remain mindful of how their usage is reported and disclosed to insurers.

Wilson added: “The cost of car insurance may still be high but it is moving in the right direction with a decrease in premiums for all age groups and there are additional savings to be found. Drivers should pay particular attention to the price-sensitive questions on the quote form—such as where the car is kept overnight and how it is used—as changes here can help reduce costs.”

CompareNI also pointed to future developments such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and AI-powered driver assistance systems as potential factors influencing both vehicle pricing and insurance complexity.