Cardiff Council to vote on higher parking charges for SUVs

Under the proposed scheme, drivers of non-electric vehicles weighing over 2,400kg will pay extra for parking. This figure will later be reduced to 2,000kg.

Cardiff Council will vote today (16th October) on whether to impose higher parking charges on heavier vehicles, primarily SUVs.

Vehicles with a revenue weight of more than 3,500kg will not be eligible for parking permits.

In a consultation on the scheme, 66% of respondents agreed that larger vehicles should pay more for parking, while 24% disagreed.

Oliver Lord, UK head of Clean Cities, said: “Cardiff is showing real vision by standing up to the SUV car-spreading that’s taking over our streets.

“It’s only fair that those driving the biggest, heaviest and most polluting vehicles pay more for the extra space and danger they bring.

“This is a common-sense policy that will make our city streets safer, cleaner and fairer for everyone.

“Other cities across the UK could learn from Cardiff’s leadership.”

Clean Cities is part of The SUV Alliance, a coalition of environmental and transport groups which are calling for SUVs to be subject to additional parking and Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) charges.

Helen Edwards, a resident whose son was hit by a car last year, said: “I welcome Cardiff Council’s plans.

“Families like mine live every day with the consequences of our streets being dominated by ever-larger vehicles.

“This isn’t about punishing drivers – it’s about protecting children, pedestrians and our communities.

“If this change helps even one family avoid what we went through, it will be worth it.”

“As a parent it’s your worst nightmare to come out of your house and see your child lying in the road.

“In the hospital, the first thing the doctor wanted to know is what size car he was hit by.

“The wait to find out if his internal organs were damaged was painstaking – we felt completely helpless.”

According to the BBC, Edwards’ son was hit by an average-sized car.

She warned councillors that his injuries would be far worse if he was hit by an SUV.