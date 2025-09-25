  
Carly Enterprise launches to give UK fleets dealer-level diagnostics

The platform provides diagnostics, mileage and VIN fraud detection, as well as EV battery state of health reporting.

Dylan Robertson

25 September 2025

Carly Enterprise

Carly Enterprise has launched in the UK to give fleets access to dealer-level diagnostics and insights, in order to reduce downtime.

The platform provides diagnostics, mileage and VIN fraud detection, as well as electric vehicle (EV) battery state of health reporting.

It is intended to support cost-efficient repairs, future proof EV management and transparent vehicle valuations.

Carly said that fleet downtime costs £2.4bn per year and that an EV’s battery accounts for 40% of its value.

Dan Meeghan, UK country manager at Carly, said: “With fleets facing billions in downtime costs and EV resale values tied to battery health, Carly Enterprise delivers the trusted insights UK businesses need to stay ahead.

“The launch in the UK comes at a crucial time as we know the next quarter will be one of the busiest for de-fleeting and used car sales.

“By scanning over 700,000 vehicles, we’ve seen just how widespread critical issues are, from hidden faults to tampered mileage.

“The Carly Enterprise solution gives businesses the tools to act quickly, reduce downtime, protect vehicle value, and build customer trust – all while staying ahead in an increasingly electrified and connected market.”

Carly said that the Enterprise solution integrates seamlessly with existing systems and allows data-driven repair, resale and maintenance decisions to be made.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
