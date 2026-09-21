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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/carmoney-launches-vanmoney-as-uk-van-market-returns-to-growth/

CarMoney has launched a dedicated van finance business, VanMoney, offering funding for new and used light commercial vehicles through a panel of UK lenders.

The launch comes as the new LCV market returns to growth, with registrations rising by just under 22% year-on-year in July to 28,578 units, marking a fourth consecutive month of growth.

Registrations during the first seven months of 2026 reached 187,224, up 4.3% compared with the same period in 2025.

VanMoney is aimed at sole traders, limited companies and private buyers, offering Hire Purchase and Personal Contract Purchase funding. Finance is also available for applicants with previous credit issues, subject to lender criteria and affordability checks.

Customers can complete an eligibility check without affecting their credit score before comparing available finance options, with a single application providing access to VanMoney’s panel of commercial lenders.

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The business will also offer new van deals sourced through dealer partners across the UK alongside finance for used vehicles. Current offers include savings of around 30% on selected Peugeot and Citroën vans, including the Peugeot Boxer, Citroën Dispatch and Citroën Berlingo, subject to availability.

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Alastair Grier, chief executive officer of CarMoney, said: “The van market is showing clear signs of growth, and that gives us confidence that this is the right time to launch a dedicated proposition. Van buyers tend to have a very straightforward requirement. They need the right vehicle to do a job, and they need a finance package that works for their business.

“VanMoney brings those two things together. Customers can access a wide range of commercial lenders through a single application, and we can also connect them with exclusive deals on new vans from dealer partners across the UK.