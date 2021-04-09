Carparison General Manager Matt Woodward said, “We are committed to finding the very best cars out there and we work tirelessly to produce the best prices and deals for our customers. We feel this is especially prominent with electric cars as the price continues to be a pinch point for many.”
“Committing to the quantities we have will allow us to reduce the lease cost for our customers. As they are in stock with us, we are also able to get the cars to their new homes sooner.”
Customers looking to drive away a Tesla Model 3 lease could get the keys in as little as three weeks. With either collection or delivery available.
