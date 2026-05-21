Cars On Screen secures funding to buy Back To The Future DeLorean

Stoke-on-Trent-based Cars On Screen has secured £40,000 in funding to purchase a DeLorean made famous by the Back To The Future film trilogy.

BCRS Business Loans has provided £40,000 of funding to a Stoke-on-Trent business supplying vehicles for films, television productions and events through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II (MEIF II).

The funding was provided to Cars On Screen, based in Trentham, to support the purchase of a DeLorean made famous by the Back to the Future trilogy.

Cars On Screen was launched by director Will Morris as a spin-off from IT consultancy Behind The Scenes, which works with media businesses.

The company has since expanded into supplying period vehicles for weddings, school proms and exhibitions.

Morris said: “I have always loved Back To The Future, which was made iconic by its use of the DeLorean car.

“I wanted to buy a DeLorean and found one available for sale, so I needed finance to cover the purchase, along with transportation, insurance and repairs.

“I spoke to my accountant about finance opportunities and was put in touch with BCRS Business Loans via broker Beta Commercial Finance.

“I got on well with BCRS Business Loans, who were transparent and wanted to help as they could see my goal.

“I am expecting the DeLorean to be a popular choice for hire, with conversations underway with a number of production companies, along with bookings being made for proms, weddings and fan conventions this summer. I am also hopeful that the vehicle will go up significantly in value.”

The loan process was overseen by Dave Malpass, senior business development manager at BCRS Business Loans.

Malpass said: “Our community-based lending at BCRS Business Loans means we focus on helping entrepreneurs and small businesses like Cars On Screen to grow.

“We recognised the unique opportunity which Will had identified, so we look forward to following his progress as he delights a wide range of customers with access to the iconic DeLorean.”

The funding was delivered through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, launched by the British Business Bank in 2024 to support smaller businesses across the Midlands.

David Tindall, senior investment manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Having access to flexible finance that aligns with a business’s needs is vital in specialist sectors, where demand can grow rapidly and timely investment in high-quality assets is often essential.

“Through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, we are pleased to back ambitious companies that are driving growth, creating jobs and strengthening the region’s vibrant creative industry.”