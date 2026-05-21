  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

Cars On Screen secures funding to buy Back To The Future DeLorean

Stoke-on-Trent-based Cars On Screen has secured £40,000 in funding to purchase a DeLorean made famous by the Back To The Future film trilogy.

Jessica O'Connor

21 May 2026

Motoring

SHARE

From left Brogan Alexander of Beta Commercial Finance Will Morris of Cars On Screen and Dave Malpass of BCRS Business Loans

BCRS Business Loans has provided £40,000 of funding to a Stoke-on-Trent business supplying vehicles for films, television productions and events through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II (MEIF II).

The funding was provided to Cars On Screen, based in Trentham, to support the purchase of a DeLorean made famous by the Back to the Future trilogy.

Cars On Screen was launched by director Will Morris as a spin-off from IT consultancy Behind The Scenes, which works with media businesses.

The company has since expanded into supplying period vehicles for weddings, school proms and exhibitions.

Morris said: “I have always loved Back To The Future, which was made iconic by its use of the DeLorean car.

“I wanted to buy a DeLorean and found one available for sale, so I needed finance to cover the purchase, along with transportation, insurance and repairs.

“I spoke to my accountant about finance opportunities and was put in touch with BCRS Business Loans via broker Beta Commercial Finance.

“I got on well with BCRS Business Loans, who were transparent and wanted to help as they could see my goal.

“I am expecting the DeLorean to be a popular choice for hire, with conversations underway with a number of production companies, along with bookings being made for proms, weddings and fan conventions this summer. I am also hopeful that the vehicle will go up significantly in value.”

The loan process was overseen by Dave Malpass, senior business development manager at BCRS Business Loans.

Malpass said: “Our community-based lending at BCRS Business Loans means we focus on helping entrepreneurs and small businesses like Cars On Screen to grow.

“We recognised the unique opportunity which Will had identified, so we look forward to following his progress as he delights a wide range of customers with access to the iconic DeLorean.”

The funding was delivered through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, launched by the British Business Bank in 2024 to support smaller businesses across the Midlands.

David Tindall, senior investment manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Having access to flexible finance that aligns with a business’s needs is vital in specialist sectors, where demand can grow rapidly and timely investment in high-quality assets is often essential.

“Through the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II, we are pleased to back ambitious companies that are driving growth, creating jobs and strengthening the region’s vibrant creative industry.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

PODCAST

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE