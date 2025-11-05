Castrol and LION Smart partner on battery cooling for PHEVs and EVs

Castrol has partnered with LION Smart to facilitate the development of a battery module for high-performance EV applications.

The partnership will combine LION Smart’s direct battery‑cooling with Castrol’s thermal fluids and battery thermal management expertise.

The partnership aims to improve battery thermal management for passenger cars, trucks and battery energy storage systems (BESS) worldwide, through direct battery cooling.

This approach facilitates the fast charging and discharging of battery cells submerged in a lightweight dielectric fluid.

Castrol ON EV Thermal Fluids will be used to enable heat dissipation, enhance power density and improve battery lifespan and safety.

This battery module was engineered to deliver advanced cooling, featuring a modular design for homogeneous temperature distribution and minimal temperature gradient within the cell.

The structure is configured to help maximise the active cooled contact surface, while a ‘single cell fuse’ reduces potential propagation from internal short circuit.

The alliance with LION Smart is part of Castrol’s focus on direct battery cooling technologies and battery fluid innovation.

The collaboration was highlighted at the recent Battery Show Europe, where experts from Castrol and LION Smart demonstrated the technology in action, showcasing its potential to enhance the performance of PHEV applications through more efficient cooling and superior thermal balance.

Matthias Donner, VP advanced mobility and industrial products at Castrol, said: “Direct battery cooling is a transformative technology for EV performance and safety, and this collaboration is a significant step towards real-world deployment.

“Partnering with LION Smart allows us to demonstrate the full potential of Castrol ON EV Thermal Fluids in advanced battery systems.

“Together, we’re shaping a future where electric vehicles can charge faster and last longer** whilst operating more efficiently, even under extreme conditions.”

Michael Geppert, head of engineering at LION Smart, added: “Our battery system architecture is designed to push the boundaries of electrical performance in high-power applications, and Castrol’s direct battery cooling expertise is a perfect match.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering next-generation solutions that meet the growing demands of the electric mobility sector.”