CG Auto and Humax EV Charging partner to offer BYD customers home charging

The collaboration enables buyers to order a fully installed Humax MX7 home charger alongside their vehicle.

CG Auto Global, an official dealer for BYD in the UK, has partnered with Humax EV Charging to offer customers a home charging solution when purchasing a BYD vehicle.

The collaboration enables buyers to order a fully installed Humax MX7 home charger alongside their vehicle.

This integrated solution includes professional charger installation and aims to simplify the process by removing the obstacle of up-front hardware and installer costs.

The package is available to both consumers and fleet buyers in the UK.

CG Auto Global recently entered the European EV market as an official BYD dealer and operates showrooms across the South of England.

Due to this partnership, BYD vehicle buyers will be able to build the cost of a Humax MX7 EV charger, fully installed, into their Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance scheme – spreading the total across monthly payments.

The Humax EV charging package is available immediately at CG Motors showrooms, starting at £999 including standard installation.

Derek Yu, deputy director at CG Motors UK, said: “Our aim is to deliver a premium, no-fuss experience for our customers when they purchase a BYD car, whether that’s for personal or business use.

“This collaboration with Humax EV Charging allows us to fulfil this promise with an integrated package that enhances their vehicle ownership journey.”

Jeff Kim, president of Humax, added: “This partnership with CG Auto Global makes the transition to electric driving simpler for BYD customers.

“By enabling drivers to include a home charger and installation within their vehicle purchase, we’re creating a true one-stop solution that removes advance costs and unnecessary complexity.

“Beyond the convenience of charging at home, customers can also benefit from lower running costs by taking advantage of off-peak electricity tariffs, while avoiding the time and hassle associated with regular use of public charging infrastructure.”

The Humax MX7 home EV charger was the winner of a Gold London Design Award.

The charger has smart vehicle recognition technology that prevents unauthorised use of the charger and theft of the owner’s electricity.

It is OZEV-approved, ISO 15118-ready, solar compatible, it can be controlled by an app and comes with a 5-year warranty.