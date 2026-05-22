Chancellor increases tax-free business mileage rates by 10p

The approved tax-free mileage rates are now 55p for cars and vans for the first 10,000 business miles in the tax year.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has increased tax-free business mileage rates by 10p, backdated to April 2026, the first rise since 2011.

The approved tax-free mileage rates are now 55p for cars and vans for the first 10,000 business miles in the tax year.

Rates for motorcycles and bicycles are unchanged at 24p and 20p respectively, for all miles in a tax year.

The rates for each business mile after the first 10,000 are unchanged at 25p.

Reeves said the change will benefit those who need to drive for work, from care workers to plumbers.

She also announced that the 5p fuel duty freeze would be extended until the end of 2026, as well as a 12-month road tax holiday for HGV operators.

David Bushnell, director of consultancy and strategy at Fleet Operations, said: “Any move to ease cost pressures for drivers is welcome, and this 10p increase in tax-free mileage rates will certainly be helpful for employees who use their own cars for business mileage and rely on AMAP payments.

“Mileage rates have felt increasingly out of step with the real cost of running a vehicle, so this is a positive step for grey fleet drivers and the employers that rely on them.

“However, it can only be viewed as a partial measure. It supports employees doing business mileage in their own vehicles, but it does little for fleets, company car drivers, commuters or businesses managing wider transport costs.

“For many motorists and businesses, the bigger issue remains the day-to-day cost of mobility. Fuel prices, charging costs and the uneven tax treatment of public EV charging continue to put pressure on both drivers and employers.

“If the Government wants to deliver meaningful support for motorists and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), it needs to go further.

“Meaningful action on fuel costs, alongside a reduction in VAT on public charging, would do more to ease the financial burden on drivers, particularly those who cannot charge at home and who are currently paying significantly more to run an EV.

“Even more so for companies that have introduced eLCVs, where drivers are often more reliant on the public network.

“The current VAT disparity between home and public charging remains a real fairness issue. Drivers should not face higher costs simply because they rely on the public network.

“It also makes fleet electrification more complicated for employers whose drivers do not have access to off-street parking.

“The AMAP increase is a positive step, but it should not be mistaken for a panacea to the rising cost of business and personal mobility.”