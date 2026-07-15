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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/changan-deepal-s07-tops-business-leasing-rankings/

Business lease customers are increasingly turning to newer vehicle manufacturers, according to new data from Leasing Options.

The company said electric and hybrid-focused brands were making progress in the company car market, with CHANGAN, OMODA and BYD models among the most popular choices.

The CHANGAN Deepal S07 was the most popular business vehicle during the latest reporting period, accounting for 6.15% of all business vehicle leases.

The OMODA 5 followed with a 4.97% share, while the Alpine A290 ranked third at 4.81%.

The rest of the top 10 included the Geely Starray, Cupra Terramar, BYD Atto 3, Chery Tiggo 7, BYD Dolphin Surf, BYD Sealion 7 and Nissan X-Trail.

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Leasing Options said the rankings highlighted changing preferences among business customers, with newer manufacturers competing alongside more established automotive brands.

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Electric and hybrid vehicles featured strongly across the list, reflecting continued interest in models offering lower running costs, modern technology and higher equipment levels.

Mike Thompson, chief operating officer at Leasing Options, said: “Businesses are still keeping a close eye on costs, but they also need vehicles they can depend on. Leasing gives companies access to newer models without tying up significant capital, which is one of the reasons demand remains strong across many of the UK’s largest commercial centres.