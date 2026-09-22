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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/changan-names-ohme-as-home-ev-charging-partner/

Changan UK has appointed Ohme as its preferred home EV charging partner, with chargers and installation services to be offered through its growing UK retail network.

The partnership will see Changan recommend Ohme chargers to customers requiring a home charging solution, with units available to view at its dealerships.

Ohme will provide a full installation service alongside training and support for Changan dealers, while the two companies also plan to collaborate on developing technologies including vehicle-to-grid charging.

The agreement followed the UK introduction of the Changan Deepal S05 and S07, with further models including the S05 Ultra PHEV planned.

Nic Thomas, managing director at Changan UK, said: “With the successful introduction of the Changan Deepal S05 and S07 to the UK and exciting new models such as the new S05 Ultra PHEV on the horizon, we’re delighted to be partnering with Ohme to the benefit of both Changan’s customers and our growing retailer network.

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“Buying an electric car and working out how to charge it at home shouldn’t be two separate conversations. Most people just want a straight answer on what to get, what it costs, and who’s going to fit it.

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“This partnership means our customers can choose the car and home charger in the same place, with people who know what they’re talking about.

“We looked for a partner with a genuine track record, not just a product to sell. Ohme is trusted by drivers and by other manufacturers, and that gave us the confidence to recommend them to our own customers.”