  
Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
News

Changan opens UK orders for DEEPAL S05 Ultra PHEV

The PHEV combines 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an 18.4kWh battery, providing 62 miles of electric range.

2 min read
Share
Changan DEEPAL S05 PHEV
ADVERTISEMENT

Changan has opened UK orders for the Deepal S05 Ultra Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), joining the electric variant in the model range.

The PHEV combines 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an 18.4kWh battery, providing 62 miles of electric range.

Total power output is 258PS, with the electric motor producing a maximum of 234PS, and the engine producing up to 86PS.

Fuel consumption is 139mpg on the WLTP cycle, and the S05 PHEV can still deliver up to 52.3mpg with a depleted battery.

The first UK deliveries of the Changan DEEPAL S05 Ultra PHEV will be in late October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices start at £32,990 for the Pro model, which has a 15.4-inch touchscreen, an artificial leather interior, power adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera, and an eight-speaker sound system.

The £34,990 Max model adds heated and ventilated front seats, six additional speakers, a heated steering wheel, a tilt function on the touchscreen, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

A panoramic sunroof and 20-inch wheels can be added to the Max for an additional £1,000 and £800 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Yin, executive deputy general at Changan Europe, said: “The DEEPAL S05 Ultra PHEV is built for UK drivers ready to make the move to electric on their own terms.

“It delivers real electric driving for the daily journeys, the commute, the school run, the shopping trips, with a petrol engine on hand for the longer trips.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s how most people will make the switch to electric: gradually, and in a way that suits how they actually drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve made sure this car makes that switch easy, in a well-equipped, well-priced SUV built for everyday life.”

Related