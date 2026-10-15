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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/changan-opens-uk-orders-for-deepal-s05-ultra-phev/

Changan has opened UK orders for the Deepal S05 Ultra Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), joining the electric variant in the model range.

The PHEV combines 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an 18.4kWh battery, providing 62 miles of electric range.

Total power output is 258PS, with the electric motor producing a maximum of 234PS, and the engine producing up to 86PS.

Fuel consumption is 139mpg on the WLTP cycle, and the S05 PHEV can still deliver up to 52.3mpg with a depleted battery.

The first UK deliveries of the Changan DEEPAL S05 Ultra PHEV will be in late October.

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Prices start at £32,990 for the Pro model, which has a 15.4-inch touchscreen, an artificial leather interior, power adjustable front seats, a 360-degree camera, and an eight-speaker sound system.

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The £34,990 Max model adds heated and ventilated front seats, six additional speakers, a heated steering wheel, a tilt function on the touchscreen, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

A panoramic sunroof and 20-inch wheels can be added to the Max for an additional £1,000 and £800 respectively.