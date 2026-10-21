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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/changan-puts-europe-at-the-fore-in-next-gen-vehicle-development/

Changan will develop its next generation of cars considering European requirements, instead of retuning them once engineering for the Chinese market is complete.

The brand’s current range of cars were engineered primarily for the Chinese market, but were retuned by Changan’s UK R&D Centre in Birmingham.

For the next generation of cars, European requirements will be considered at an earlier phase of development.

Grant Richards, deputy general manager, sales and network at Changan, said the brand is aiming to build a “sustainable long-term business” in the UK.

Richards said: “Europe is our home away from home.”

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Changan has now signed 60 UK dealers, of which 42 are currently operational. The brand said it can deliver parts to any of these within 24 hours.

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From Q1 to Q2 2026, it saw UK sales increase by 10%, then a further 42% from Q2 to Q3.

It expects the launch of the Deepal S05 Ultra Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) later this month, its first UK model to not be an electric vehicle (EV), to help further boost UK sales.