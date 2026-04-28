Changan signs up to Motor Ombudsman’s New Car Code of Practice

The CTSI-approved code sets standards for the supply of new vehicles and warranty policies.

Changan Automobile UK has joined The Motor Ombudsman’s Motor Industry Code of Practice for New Cars.

The CTSI-approved code sets standards for the supply of new vehicles and warranty policies, and now covers 50 vehicle manufacturers representing around 98% of all new passenger vehicles sold in the UK, according to the organisation.

This year marks 50 years since the code was first introduced in 1976 as The Motor Industry Code of Practice.

The code contains almost 100 clauses across 10 areas of the customer purchase and ownership journey.

These include requirements covering advertising, warranty terms, complaints handling and the availability of spare parts for servicing and repairs.

Manufacturers accredited to the code can also signpost customers to The Motor Ombudsman’s independent Alternative Dispute Resolution service if complaints cannot be resolved directly.

Additional benefits include access to the organisation’s business information line, participation in industry roundtables and use of The Motor Ombudsman and Approved Code logos in customer-facing materials.

Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and managing director at The Motor Ombudsman, said: “We are delighted to be adding Changan UK to our New Car Code. With 50 vehicle manufacturers voluntarily accredited to these fundamental best practice guidelines, this highlights the emphasis that carmakers are placing in the value of following the requirements set down by the Code in their pursuit of the highest standards of customer service.

“This is essential, especially for new market entrants, to make that all-important positive first impression, and lay the foundations for brand-loyal customers.”

Nic Thomas, managing director at Changan Automobile UK, said: “This year will be pivotal for our brand as we continue to grow our retail footprint and awareness amongst UK consumers.

“Our focus on delivering exemplary products and services to today’s discerning motorists in a simple, transparent and trustworthy manner is reinforced by partnering with recognised organisations such as The Motor Ombudsman.”

He added: “An authority, such as The Motor Ombudsman, will prove a valuable resource for our team, and being able to participate in insightful industry roundtables alongside other vehicle manufacturers will also be a very useful source of learning, allowing our organisation to stay up to date with the very latest developments in the automotive sector.”