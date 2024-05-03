Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

Changing lanes at Business Car Manager with editorial shift

Andrew Charman collects the Editorial keys of the Business Car Manager Automotive Portfolio, and we wish Chris Wright a happy and long retirement.

Business Motoring

chris
Chris Wright bows out after over four decades writing and testing vehicles.

Share

3 May 2024

CHANGE is coming to the Business Car Manager Automotive Portfolio as Group Editor Chris Wright retires from his role after nearly six years in post and Andrew Charman moves into the driver’s seat.

Taking over the Group Editor role on the Business Motoring, Business Vans, Motor Trade News and Leasing Broker Federation sites will be Andrew Charman. Andrew is a long-established journalist with more than 35 years experience in motoring – well-known to manufacturer press offices, he has edited titles across many sectors in the automotive market, and won a number of awards for his work, including for his business coverage.

andrew 1
Established automotive journalist take the driving seat

Andrew will be in the editorial chair from Monday 13th May and can be contacted on [email protected]

Chris said: “It’s been an interesting few years with the Business Car Manager titles as we have had to negotiate a number of changes, largely due to the Covid pandemic, and with the rise of EV sales and the introduction of electrification into car and van fleets. 

“However, after 54 years in journalism it’s time to wind down and hand over the keyboard.”

Nick Ratcliffe, Managing Director said “ Chris has been a great team member and his input and content have been invaluable. We wish him a happy and long retirement.”

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Business Motoring

Business Motoring

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars.

Latest news

chris
  • News

Changing lanes at Business Car Manager with editorial shift

northgate cannock 17
  • News

Northgate experiences telematics growth as fleets improve vehicle and driver efficiency

ineos grenadier commercial 08
  • News

Ineos launches commercial Grenadier

Shaun Sadlier
  • Electric Vehicles, Fleet management, Industry Intelligence, News

Fleets predicting growth in vehicle numbers

unnamed 9
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Drivers look to councils for on-street charging

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE