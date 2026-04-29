char.gy partners with Allstar to widen on-street charging access for fleets

char.gy operates more than 5,000 charge points nationwide, mainly on residential streets.

On-street EV charging provider char.gy has partnered with Allstar to give business drivers access to its public charging network using the Allstar card.

Fleets using Allstar cards will be able to pay at char.gy’s residential on-street charge points, helping simplify access and payment for operators transitioning to electric vehicles.

Drivers will use the char.gy app to locate charge points, start charging sessions and complete payment using their Allstar card.

char.gy operates more than 5,000 charge points nationwide, mainly on residential streets aimed at drivers without access to home charging.

The partnership makes that network available to Allstar’s business drivers, with consolidated billing across fuel and EV charging.

The move is intended to reduce barriers to fleet electrification by allowing drivers to locate and pay for charging through the same system used for traditional fuel purchases.

The businesses said access to convenient charging away from depots remains a challenge for many fleets, particularly for drivers who take vehicles home but do not have private driveways or home chargers.

They added that this can be especially relevant for self-employed and independent drivers who manage their own charging costs and may otherwise rely on more expensive rapid charging.

John Lewis, chief executive at char.gy, said: “As fleets electrify, one of the biggest challenges is ensuring drivers can access reliable, convenient charging where they live.

“By partnering with Allstar, we’re making it easier for drivers to find and pay for charging as part of their everyday fleet operations.”

Tom Rowlands, managing director of Global EV Solutions at Corpay, including UK brand Allstar, said: “As businesses accelerate their transition to electric vehicles, providing drivers with simple, reliable access to charging is critical.

“Our partnership with char.gy strengthens the Allstar EV network by expanding access to convenient, on-street charging in the locations where fleet drivers need it most.

“By integrating char.gy’s network into Allstar, we’re helping fleets remove common barriers to electrification, combining fuel and EV payments into one seamless solution, while giving drivers greater confidence that they can charge easily and cost-effectively throughout their working day.”