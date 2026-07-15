Char.gy to install 3,000 on-street EV chargers across West Northamptonshire

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/char-gy-to-install-3000-on-street-ev-chargers-across-west-northamptonshire/

Char.gy has been selected to install more than 3,000 on-street electric vehicle (EV) chargers across West Northamptonshire.

Installation is due to begin soon, with most chargers being lamp column units, minimising disruption and reducing costs.

Locations were selected through an evidence-based process, prioritising residents without off-street parking.

The programme was funded by the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund, as well as through private investment.

Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation Minister Keir Mather, said: “Drivers in West Northamptonshire will soon have thousands more reasons to go electric, with over 3,000 new public charge points rolling out thanks to £2.85m of Government funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know charging availability is one of the biggest barriers to switching, which is why we’re tackling it head on with over £600 million to rapidly expand the UK’s charging network so drivers can charge at home or on the go with confidence, wherever they are.”

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Cllr Nigel Stansfield, cabinet member for environment, recycling and waste at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is a transformative investment in our area’s future.

“By delivering thousands of accessible, convenient and fairly priced on-street charging points, we are making it easier for residents to choose cleaner travel and invest in electric vehicles if they choose to.