New research from Peugeot has found that EVs take half the time to charge than your iPhone does.
In its latest research into debunking common misconceptions of EVs, Peugeot has put this theory to the test and has investigated charging time of an average electric vehicle (based on the top-selling models in the UK) and compared them to common alternatives you may also wait to charge:
Myth: EVs take ages to charge Truth: An EV charge takes half that of an iPhone
Truthfully, it takes mere minutes to fill a combustion engine car with fuel. While it takes longer to wait for an EV to charge, Peugeot’s research finds that you can still charge up an EV quicker than you can a phone, MacBook or tablet.
For a 20-80% charge, you can rapid charge an electric car with a 150kW charger in just 31 minutes. Looking at the equivalent charge for a phone, it would take over an hour.
Considering the size difference, it’s pretty impressive how quickly EVs can charge compared to other commonplace electronics – especially with public charge points now outnumbering petrol stations.
Peugeot created the average EV profile by using the Department for Transport’s 2020 data on the top 16 selling electric cars in the UK. For the average petrol and diesel vehicle, we use the DfT’s 2020 on the top ten selling cars. Using the characteristics for the average cars, Peugeot then compared them on six different scenarios. To give further context, top performers in each area were also included.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
