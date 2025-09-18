ChargedEV MD confirms continued support for fleets and consumer charging

Neil McCrossan issued the commitment at a time when fleet and retail EV sales continue to rise.

Following the news that three electric vehicle (EV) charging companies have pulled out of the UK since July, ChargedEV, part of Northgate said it remains committed to support the fleet and consumer markets.

Neil McCrossan (pictured), managing director UK and Ireland Northgate Businesses Group, which includes ChargedEV, issued this commitment at a time when fleet and retail EV sales continue to rise and more companies are installing workplace charging for their employees.

McCrossan said: “We want to reinforce to the industry that we are here to stay and continue to support them at this difficult time.

“There have been many businesses who have opportunistically entered the UK charging market and we are now seeing a number of these businesses exiting.

“It’s still a juvenile market and continues to take shape, but since 2021 we have built a first class understanding of the fleet and consumer markets and have developed a range of domestic, commercial, solar and battery solutions to meet a wide range of needs.

“Charged EV has an installations team of over 65 that install chargers and charging infrastructure across the UK for companies and drivers.

“That way we can control the quality and safety of our installations and provide a consistently high level of aftersales service to drivers and companies.”

This approach to employing installers on PAYE has paid dividends with over 9,000 Trustpilot reviews at an average score of 4.9 out of five.

ChargedEV has installed more than 65,000 home chargers for drivers on behalf of companies and delivered more than 3,000 commercial, workplace and fleet projects including AC, DC and large charging arrays.

ChargedEV is ‘charger agnostic’ and provides a range of 15 tried and tested chargers to suit different driver needs and budgets.

It has also recently introduced a funding option which enables drivers to finance the cost of a charger for up to 36 months.

For workplace charging, ChargedEV provides survey and quotation, and installation and groundworks, as well as ongoing maintenance once the chargers have been installed.

Andrew Pealin, managing director of ChargedEV’s, added: “The UK is still at a very early stage of its electrification journey, and the Northgate group is committed to supporting fleets and drivers to manage their challenges along the way.

“Without a reliable home, work and public charging infrastructure the onboarding of EVs will slow down which could further compromise the UK’s ability to meet its Zero-Emission Mandate targets.”