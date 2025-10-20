  
ChargePoint adds two Eaton EV chargers for fleets

The chargers have vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and dynamic load balancing capabilities.

Dylan Robertson

20 October 2025

Eaton chargers

ChargePoint has introduced two Eaton electric vehicle (EV) chargers, intended for fleets and destination charging providers.

The chargers have vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and dynamic load balancing capabilities.

Eaton said that the chargers can be installed 25% quicker than the market standard.

The DC 30 is a fast charger which features registration-free payment methods and bi-directional charging capability.

The Duo can charge two vehicles at up to 22kW each and can be wall, floor or ceiling mounted, boosting space efficiency.

Both chargers are suitable for indoor and outdoor installations and can connect to Eaton’s remote monitoring platform, ensuring fast issue resolution and high uptime.

Eaton offers a range of warranties as well as local service support.

