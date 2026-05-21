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ChargePoint appoints chief marketing and growth officer

In this role, Swaroop will lead ChargePoint’s global go-to-market strategy, including marketing, go-to-market operations, and sales enablement.

Milly Standing

21 May 2026

Electric Vans

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ChargePoint

Electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider ChargePoint has appointed Jyothi Swaroop (pictured) as chief marketing and growth officer.

Swaroop will lead ChargePoint’s global go-to-market strategy, including marketing, go-to-market operations, sales enablement, growth initiatives, partner monetisation, and new market expansion.

Reporting directly to CEO Rick Wilmer, Swaroop will play a role in advancing ChargePoint’s three-year strategy by strengthening the company’s market position, expanding its growth engine, and elevating its narrative with customers, partners, drivers, and investors.

Wilmer said: “ChargePoint is entering a new phase — one defined not only by operational discipline, but by growth, execution, and market leadership.

“Jyothi brings the rare combination of enterprise technology depth, go-to-market rigor, strategic storytelling, and growth leadership that this moment requires.

“As electrification expands beyond passenger vehicles into fleets, logistics, autonomous systems, robotics, energy infrastructure, and intelligent software-defined mobility, ChargePoint has an opportunity to lead a much larger market than the industry has historically understood.

“Jyothi will help us define that opportunity, execute against it, and make it real.”

Swaroop will be responsible for unifying ChargePoint’s global GTM motion globally, strengthening revenue generation and pipeline conversion, scaling partner-led growth, expanding market awareness.

Swaroop said: “ChargePoint is one of the few companies with the scale, software platform, customer footprint, and operating history to help define the next era of intelligent electrification.

“The market opportunity ahead goes way beyond EV charging infrastructure.

“The future will require an intelligent, connected, reliable energy layer that supports how people, fleets, machines, autonomous systems, AI data centers and physical infrastructure move and operate.

“My focus is simple: sharpen the narrative, scale the GTM engine, monetize our partnerships, expand our market reach, and help ChargePoint grow with the urgency and ambition this category demands.”

Swaroop brings experience leading global marketing, sales, business development, sales enablement, and revenue operations for enterprise technology companies such as Veritas and DDN, among others.

He has built and scaled go-to-market organisations in competitive markets, led brand transformations, and developed strategic partner ecosystems.

His appointment comes as ChargePoint aims to strengthen its position across North America and Europe, and build the platform foundation required for the next generation of electrified transportation and energy use cases.

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