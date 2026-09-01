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ChargePoint appoints John Saffrett as executive vice president and MD

Saffrett will be responsible for driving ChargePoint's growth strategy across European markets.

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ChargePoint has appointed John Saffrett (pictured) as executive vice president and managing director for Europe.

Saffrett will be responsible for driving ChargePoint’s growth strategy across European markets, overseeing sales, customer relationships, partnerships, and market expansion across the continent.

He has served as a member of the company’s advisory council since March 2026 and is a seasoned global mobility executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across the automotive, fleet management, and financial services industries.

As ChargePoint’s EVP and MD, Europe, he will report directly to CEO Rick Wilmer.

Wilmer said: “Europe is at the center of our growth ambitions, and John is the ideal leader to accelerate our momentum in this critical region.

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“His deep experience in fleet management, digital transformation, and large-scale operations combined with his existing knowledge of ChargePoint as an Advisory Council member positions him to hit the ground running.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the leadership team.”

Most recently, Saffrett served as global deputy chief executive officer of Ayvens, where he played a central role in integrating two of the world’s largest fleet management companies into a single entity operating across more than 40 countries.

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Prior to that, he held successive leadership roles at ALD Automotive as chief operating officer and chief administration officer, overseeing sales, marketing, product development, innovation, and technology.

Earlier in his career, he spent nearly a decade in senior IT and transformation roles.

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Saffrett said: “I am excited to take on this role at such a pivotal time for both ChargePoint and the European EV market.

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“Having worked closely with the ChargePoint team as an advisor, I have seen firsthand the strength of the company’s people, technology, and platform.

“Europe’s transition to electric mobility is committed and accelerating, and ChargePoint is uniquely positioned to lead that transition as a market leader in hardware, software, platforms and experience as the longest serving and one of the largest players in the world in this space.

“I am excited to be working with the team to help define what intelligent electrification means for our customers – Europe’s fleets, businesses, and drivers – and being a responsible leader in driving the electric transition in Europe.”

The company recently launched its Express Solo DC charger and announced partnerships with OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz and Ford Pro.

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