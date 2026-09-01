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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chargepoint-appoints-john-saffrett-as-executive-vice-president-and-md/

ChargePoint has appointed John Saffrett (pictured) as executive vice president and managing director for Europe.

Saffrett will be responsible for driving ChargePoint’s growth strategy across European markets, overseeing sales, customer relationships, partnerships, and market expansion across the continent.

He has served as a member of the company’s advisory council since March 2026 and is a seasoned global mobility executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across the automotive, fleet management, and financial services industries.

As ChargePoint’s EVP and MD, Europe, he will report directly to CEO Rick Wilmer.

Wilmer said: “Europe is at the center of our growth ambitions, and John is the ideal leader to accelerate our momentum in this critical region.

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“His deep experience in fleet management, digital transformation, and large-scale operations combined with his existing knowledge of ChargePoint as an Advisory Council member positions him to hit the ground running.

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“We are thrilled to welcome John to the leadership team.”

Most recently, Saffrett served as global deputy chief executive officer of Ayvens, where he played a central role in integrating two of the world’s largest fleet management companies into a single entity operating across more than 40 countries.