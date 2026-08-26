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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chargepoint-partners-with-cariqa-to-offer-customers-easy-charging/

ChargePoint, an electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions company, has partnered with Cariqa, a European direct-payments infrastructure provider, to enable charging businesses to offer customers a simple way to start and pay for a charging session.

This partnership aims to build on the existing payment options of the be.ENERGISED platform.

Drivers scan a QR code, choose their preferred payment method – including Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit card or PayPal – and start charging.

No app download, account registration or charging card is required, and the experience can be fully customised in the charge point operators (CPOs) own brand.

This is designed to create a consistent experience for drivers while reducing drop-offs at the point of charge.

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Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint, said: “As the European charging market matures, operators are increasingly focused on getting more value out of their equipment.

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“By offering Cariqa through be.ENERGISED, we are giving them another way to reach drivers and monetize their network.

“It is about offering more options and more opportunities, without charging businesses having to build payment infrastructure themselves.