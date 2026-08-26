Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chargepoint-partners-with-cariqa-to-offer-customers-easy-charging/
ChargePoint, an electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions company, has partnered with Cariqa, a European direct-payments infrastructure provider, to enable charging businesses to offer customers a simple way to start and pay for a charging session.
This partnership aims to build on the existing payment options of the be.ENERGISED platform.
Drivers scan a QR code, choose their preferred payment method – including Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit card or PayPal – and start charging.
No app download, account registration or charging card is required, and the experience can be fully customised in the charge point operators (CPOs) own brand.
This is designed to create a consistent experience for drivers while reducing drop-offs at the point of charge.
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Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint, said: “As the European charging market matures, operators are increasingly focused on getting more value out of their equipment.
“By offering Cariqa through be.ENERGISED, we are giving them another way to reach drivers and monetize their network.
“It is about offering more options and more opportunities, without charging businesses having to build payment infrastructure themselves.
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“An open platform should make growth easier, and that is exactly what this does.”
The partnership includes exposure to Cariqa’s expanding network of ‘demand partners’ such as A Better Routeplanner, Chargeprice, HERE Technologies, TariffEV, and other charging apps that reachmillions of EV drivers.
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Cariqa said that for CPOs, this means access to a wider pool of drivers – both through its demand partner network and walk-up drivers – without giving up control over the driver relationship, pricing and visibility.
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Cariqa handles payment processing, pre-authorisation, fraud protection, and driver support, giving charge point operators a turnkey way to offer contract-free charging without diverting resources from their core business.
Tamara Ciullo, co-founder and CCO at Cariqa, said: “We built Cariqa to remove friction across the entire CPO business and give them more reach without giving up commercial control.
“The CPO sets the price, and the driver pays that price whether they charge directly at the station or through one of our demand partners.
“With be.ENERGISED, we can bring this additional direct sales channel to thousands of charge points across Europe, making payments simpler for drivers while giving CPOs a direct, scalable way to reach more customers.”
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Initial rollout markets include Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Supported payment methods may vary by market at launch.
ChargePoint, be.ENERGISED and Cariqa will showcase the direct-payments experience at ICNC 2026.
ICNC 2026 also marks the European premiere of Express Solo, ChargePoint’s next-generation standalone DC fast charger capable of delivering up to 600 kW.