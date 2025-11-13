ChargePoint releases re-engineered fleet EV charging software

The platform can manage operations of all sizes, from a single site to a global network and it can integrate with evolving energy systems.

ChargePoint has released a re-engineered version of its fleet electric vehicle (EV) charging software solution, allowing operators to optimise their EV infrastructure.

It is intended both for fleets and for charge point operators.

ChargePoint has redesigned the user interface, adding personalised dashboards, real-time insights and analytics, better optimisation for viewing on mobiles and simplifying workflows.

It has added Waitlist, which manages charging demand and places drivers in virtual queues, notifying them when a station frees up.

Plug-and-play management allows any Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) compliant charger to be managed.

Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint, said: “The new ChargePoint Platform is more than just modernised software, it is a catalyst for an electrified future.

“ChargePoint has manifested our deep expertise in EV charging to deliver the industry’s most advanced software platform, which is complemented by a robust hardware integration to enable our customers to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility, regardless of what charger models they are operating in the field.”

Fleet operators can choose CMS Suite, a turn-key system intended for specific use cases, or CMS Studio, which is fully customisable and can be tailored specifically to meet operational requirements.

ChargePoint said the EV charging software allows for real-time load balancing, flexible pricing and schedule optimisation.

It also said that integration with the ChargePoint Installer app allows for a simplified charger onboarding process.

ChargePoint has added artificial intelligence (AI) optimisation, which can analyse usage patterns and energy supply conditions, while predicting maintenance needs and setting dynamic pricing.

Early adopters have already deployed the software solution.

Paul Hodgkiss, head of IT & facilities at Kärcher UK, said: “Our ability to run a sustainable EV charging operation has been significantly enhanced by the new ChargePoint Platform.

“The new AI-driven optimisation, seamless station activation, and real-time insights have made managing our network even easier and smarter.

“We’re now able to enhance the tracking against our sustainability goals, maximise charger utilisation, have great visibility of usage, and deliver a consistently great experience to our fleet drivers and employees – all from one intuitive interface.”