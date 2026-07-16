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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chargepoint-upgrades-navigator-to-help-plan-public-ev-chargers/

ChargePoint has upgraded Navigator, a digital tool intended to help local authorities plan the rollout of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The tool now combines site selection, planning intelligence, rollout monitoring and connections guidance, with real-time dashboards and visualisation tools.

It offers local authorities insight on connection costs, eligibility and timelines for each individual charger.

108 local authorities currently use ChargePoint Navigator, up from 82 in May 2025, with ChargePoint reporting 94% customer satisfaction.

The solution is free and is available to all 133 local authorities in UK Power Networks’ licence area.

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SP Energy Networks, Transport for Wales and Northern Ireland Electricity Networks all use the tool.

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It was originally launched in 2024 to support applications for the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund, and improved first-time success rates from 37% to 100% within a year of launch.

Lynne McDonald, head of local net zero at UK Power Networks DSO, said: “Every improvement in ChargePoint Navigator is shaped directly by the day-to-day challenges our users face and what they have told us matters.