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EV & Sustainability

ChargePoint upgrades Navigator to help plan public EV chargers

The tool now combines site selection, planning intelligence, rollout monitoring and connections guidance, with real-time dashboards and visualisation tools.

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ChargePoint Navigator
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ChargePoint has upgraded Navigator, a digital tool intended to help local authorities plan the rollout of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The tool now combines site selection, planning intelligence, rollout monitoring and connections guidance, with real-time dashboards and visualisation tools.

It offers local authorities insight on connection costs, eligibility and timelines for each individual charger.

108 local authorities currently use ChargePoint Navigator, up from 82 in May 2025, with ChargePoint reporting 94% customer satisfaction.

The solution is free and is available to all 133 local authorities in UK Power Networks’ licence area.

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SP Energy Networks, Transport for Wales and Northern Ireland Electricity Networks all use the tool.

It was originally launched in 2024 to support applications for the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund, and improved first-time success rates from 37% to 100% within a year of launch.

Lynne McDonald, head of local net zero at UK Power Networks DSO, said: “Every improvement in ChargePoint Navigator is shaped directly by the day-to-day challenges our users face and what they have told us matters. 

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“We’ve listened closely to councils, and these new enhancement ensure they can make confident, data driven decisions for their public EV charge point roll out from the very start.”

Tim Middleton , network innovations manager at Kent County Council, said: “The upgrades made to ChargePoint Navigator this year have made our site selection significantly quicker and easier.

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“Having the local authority and CPO working from the same tool and dataset helps keep the rollout on track. The new connections functionality alone saves us a huge amount of time – with costs, eligibility and guidance all in one place, we can quickly identify which sites are feasible and work far more efficiently with our partners.”

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