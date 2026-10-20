ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chase-freight-ltd-expands-operations-grows-fleet/

Chase Freight Ltd has expanded its operations following the acquisition of Transplus Ltd and has increased its fleet to accommodate the growth of its business.

The logistics specialist has acquired the fellow APC Network member following the retirement of director Vinny Hughes.

The expansion also brings wider geographic coverage for the parcel network to enable Chase Freight to grow its customer base.

The business, which employs a team of 74 staff, has also invested in its fleet, adding 12 trailers with dual-branded livery to mark its partnership with the Pallet-Track network.

Chase Freight became a shareholder member of the Pallet-Track network in 2007, working with more than 90 independent logistics and haulage companies to transport freight efficiently around the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the firm collected the Brand Ambassador award at the annual Pallet-Track Shareholder Gala, held at The Belfry Hotel in Sutton Coldfield and hosted by comedian Jack Dee.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

The award was sponsored by PR agency R&Co Communications.

Glenn Edwards (pictured, right), director at Chase Freight, said: “This acquisition marks an important milestone for Chase Freight and will enable us as a business to deliver our hands-on, people-first approach to more local businesses across the region.