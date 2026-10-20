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Last-Mile & Logistics

Chase Freight Ltd expands operations, grows fleet

The expansion also brings wider geographic coverage for the parcel network to enable Chase Freight to grow its customer base.

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Chase Freight Ltd has expanded its operations following the acquisition of Transplus Ltd and has increased its fleet to accommodate the growth of its business.

The logistics specialist has acquired the fellow APC Network member following the retirement of director Vinny Hughes.

The expansion also brings wider geographic coverage for the parcel network to enable Chase Freight to grow its customer base.

The business, which employs a team of 74 staff, has also invested in its fleet, adding 12 trailers with dual-branded livery to mark its partnership with the Pallet-Track network.

Chase Freight became a shareholder member of the Pallet-Track network in 2007, working with more than 90 independent logistics and haulage companies to transport freight efficiently around the UK.

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Earlier this year, the firm collected the Brand Ambassador award at the annual Pallet-Track Shareholder Gala, held at The Belfry Hotel in Sutton Coldfield and hosted by comedian Jack Dee.

The award was sponsored by PR agency R&Co Communications.

Glenn Edwards (pictured, right), director at Chase Freight, said: “This acquisition marks an important milestone for Chase Freight and will enable us as a business to deliver our hands-on, people-first approach to more local businesses across the region.

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“As a company, our ongoing investments are guided by our values of integrity and trust and reinforce our commitment to growth while maintaining the high standards of service we’re known for.

“Our partnership with Pallet-Track has played a significant role in the growth and success of Chase Freight.

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“We are stronger together and our dual branding reflects this.

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“Winning a Pallet-Track award was a proud moment for our entire team as it reflects the standards, we set ourselves every single day, delivering consistently excellent service, putting customers first and our commitment to continuously raising the bar across the network.

“It motivates us to keep growing, improving and delivering the high standards our customers and partners expect, and enables us to celebrate a record year for our business.”

Stuart Godman, CEO at Pallet-Track, added: “We applaud Chase Freight on its continued growth and are immensely proud to have supported the business through this period of rapid expansion.

“The team are an unstoppable force in the region and always go the extra mile to promote the company’s services, and the Pallet-Track network, by displaying our dual branding proudly on its trailers.

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“Being a brand ambassador recognises Chase Freight as an extraordinarily strong voice for the network, highlighting what can be achieved through focus, teamwork, partnership, and shared values.

“We look forward to the future with Chase Freight as they are a much-valued shareholder member.”

Peter Robinson, managing director at R&Co communications, said: “Huge well done to the team who have shown consistently that along with promoting their own excellent services, they make sure to educate others on the work Pallet-Track does.

“It shows Chase Freight as a real team player and worthy winner of the brand ambassador award.”

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