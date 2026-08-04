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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/check-co-uk-launches-credit-and-vehicle-information-platform/

Check.co.uk has launched its My Vehicle service, bringing credit, vehicle and finance information together on one platform.

The FCA-regulated business already provides free access to credit information from Equifax and TransUnion, alongside credit monitoring, Open Banking insights and personalised guidance.

Users of the new service can add their vehicle registration to view its current valuation, MOT, tax and insurance status, as well as set reminders.

Where a vehicle finance agreement appears on a user’s credit file, it can be linked to the vehicle to show the current loan-to-value position. The platform also provides a projected valuation for the vehicle at the end of the finance agreement.

Check.co.uk said the information could help motorists considering whether to part-exchange or trade in their vehicle, or settle their finance agreement early.

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Users can also book a free onboarding call with the Check.co.uk team covering their credit information and practical steps they can take to improve their position. A personalised action plan is provided following the call.

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Matt Meecham, director at Check.co.uk, said: “Many motorists do not have a clear view of how their vehicle’s value compares with the finance still outstanding. My Vehicle brings this information together, showing the vehicle’s current and projected value alongside the loan-to-value position of any linked finance agreement.

“Combined with free access to Equifax and TransUnion credit information, this gives users a broader understanding of their financial position and can help them make more informed decisions around part-exchange, trading in or settling their agreement early.”