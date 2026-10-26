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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/check-tyres-after-a-near-miss-says-tyresafe/

TyreSafe has advised drivers to check tyres after a near-miss, as it found that drivers were more likely to respond emotionally rather than taking practical steps to mitigate future incidents.

Following a near-miss 23% of drivers shouted, gestured or used their horn, while 11% checked their tyres.

22% of respondents took no action, and continued driving.

TyreSafe warned that this shows an “action gap”, where drivers fail to take simple steps that could improve safety.

It encouraged drivers to remember the ‘ACT’ checks: air pressure, condition, and tread.

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TyreSafe advised drivers to check pressures at least once a month as well as before long journeys, and to regularly inspect tyres for cuts, cracks, bulges, and embedded objects.

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It said that the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm is essential in ensuring drivers remain in control.

Stuart Lovatt, chair at TyreSafe, said: “A near-miss should be a warning sign—but too often it becomes a moment of frustration rather than reflection.