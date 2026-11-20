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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/check-van-tyres-daily-during-busy-periods-says-davanti/

Davanti has advised van fleet operators to perform visual tyre checks every day during busy periods, in order to protect uptime.

Bulges, lumps, deep cuts, or tears should be checked by a professional immediately if they are identified during an inspection.

Alongside a visual inspection, Davanti advised van fleets to check tyre pressures at least once a week, as low pressures negatively impact handling and fuel consumption, can cause rapid wear, and could cause a blowout.

Davanti also stressed the importance of checking tyre tread, especially as the weather deteriorates, as poor tread can reduce grip.

Peter Cross, CEO at Davanti Tyres, said: “Black Friday and the days and weeks around it are one of the busiest times of the year for last-mile delivery companies and it’s important that vehicles are kept on the road so that demanding schedules can be fulfilled.

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“A few quick but necessary checks will ensure that every vehicle is safe to drive and remains so, even in challenging weather and road conditions – keeping deliveries on track and customers happy.”