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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/chery-boosts-warranty-proposition-following-feedback/

Chery has improved component coverage on its vehicle warranty, following feedback from customers, dealers and aftersales partners.

Alternators, brake calipers, catalytic converters, fuel injectors, and oil pumps now benefit from seven years and 100,000 miles of cover.

Previously, these components were subject to a three-year, 40,000-mile warranty.

Coverage has also been extended for air conditioning compressors, infotainment systems, exhaust systems, shock absorbers, track rod ends, water pumps, wheel bearings, and window regulators.

All bushes and rubber components have had cover extended to seven years or 60,000 miles.

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Chery International’s other brands, OMODA and JAECOO, have also received enhanced warranties.

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The improved warranty has also been applied to all Chery cars sold in the UK to date.

Farrel Hsu, managing director at Chery UK, said: “Over the past year, we have established a solid foundation in the UK, from our compelling range of TIGGO SUVs to our comprehensive retailer network.