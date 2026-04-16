CHERY Commercial Vehicles to launch with DELIVAN at CV Show

DELIVAN will be introduced as well as a series of DELIVAN concept vehicles, offering an early preview of the company’s product.

Chery Commercial Vehicle (CCV), part of the global Chery Holding Group, has confirmed it will make its European debut at the upcoming Commercial Vehicle Show (CV Show), taking place at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, 21st to 23rd April.

The brand said this appearance represents Chery Commercial Vehicle’s first European show this year and will also serve as the global launch platform for its European-focused CV brand – DELIVAN.

DELIVAN will be introduced as well as a series of DELIVAN concept vehicles, offering an early preview of the company’s product, technology and design direction ahead of a planned European product launch in 2027.

Jolly Yang, VP of Chery Commercial Vehicle and CEO of DELIVAN, said: “This is a defining moment for Chery Commercial Vehicle as we take our first step into the European market at the Commercial Vehicle Show.

“Europe represents one of the most advanced and demanding commercial vehicle environments in the world, and it is exactly where we want to demonstrate the strength of our vision, our technology and our long-term commitment.

“The launch of DELIVAN signals the beginning of a new chapter for our business – one that is focused on delivering intelligent, efficient and future-ready mobility solutions tailored to the evolving needs of operators.

“As the urgency to address climate change grows, reinforcing the shift towards electrification and smarter logistics and driving demand for more efficient, connected commercial vehicles, we see an opportunity to define a new model for intelligent commercial mobility, built on advanced technology.

“Our presence in Birmingham is not just about showcasing concepts, but about starting meaningful conversations with partners, customers and media as we build towards our European introduction in 2026 and beyond.”

CCV’s presence at the CV Show is intended to signal its intent to play a meaningful role in this transformation, underpinned by a global strategy focused on innovation, scalability and real-world usability.

Astor Automotive will be at the CV Show at stand 4A02, from 21st to 23rd of April, get in touch to arrange a meeting or come see us on the day!