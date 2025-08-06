  
Chery confirms launch of seven-seat Tiggo 8 SUV in UK from £28,545

Chery has opened orders for its first UK seven-seater, the Tiggo 8, priced from £28,545 and available in petrol and plug-in hybrid versions.

Ryan Fowler

6 August 2025

3. CHERY TIGGO 8 SH side

Chery has confirmed the launch of its first seven-seat SUV for the UK market, with the Tiggo 8 now available to order from £28,545 on the road. Customer deliveries are set to begin from 1st September.

The Tiggo 8 will be offered in two high-specification trims, Aspire and Summit, with a choice of petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The hybrid version offers a WLTP range of 745 miles, including 56 electric-only miles, and can charge from 30–80% in 20 minutes.

Emissions for the Super Hybrid model are just 31g/km CO₂, offering potential tax and BIK advantages.

The 5+2 layout and configurable boot space of up to 1,930 litres target family and professional users, while standard equipment across the range includes a 15.6-inch Quad HD touchscreen, wireless phone charging, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety and driver assistance features include a 540-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Farrell Hsu, deputy country director at Chery UK, said: “Chery’s launch pricing positions our seven-seat SUV as a true category standout – delivering the space, specification and smart technology of a far more expensive vehicle, with the reassurance of a comprehensive warranty and trusted global engineering. At this price point, few rivals come close.

“Here, a competitive price is matched with genuine value – a brand-new car, backed by the scale, experience and reliability of Chery International, one of the world’s most established automotive manufacturers.”

Both variants come with a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty, with unlimited mileage in the first three years. The hybrid model includes an 8-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
